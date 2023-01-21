WeBuy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00043190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $500.80 million and $2.65 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00416965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.36 or 0.29260621 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00692143 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars.

