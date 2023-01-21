WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $503.34 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00043894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $503.34 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00414058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.12 or 0.29067034 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00701613 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

