WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Down 4.6%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

WeCommerce Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

About WeCommerce

(Get Rating)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.