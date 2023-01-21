Wedbush Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $32.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.