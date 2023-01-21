Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $460.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $450.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.32.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

