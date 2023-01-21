Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.53.

WEN stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

