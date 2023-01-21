West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 168,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.45. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

