Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
IGI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
