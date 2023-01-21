Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

IGI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

