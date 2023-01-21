Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.