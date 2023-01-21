Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of WHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.51.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
