Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$59.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

