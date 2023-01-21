Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGYF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

