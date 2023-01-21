Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

