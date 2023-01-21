WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops One Day Volume of $698,290.04

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $66.53 million and approximately $698,290.04 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00389878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00029295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017758 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,549,235 coins and its circulating supply is 763,081,468 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

