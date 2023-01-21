Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $303.00 price target on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $253.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.29. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

