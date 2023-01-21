WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.65 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and $13.24 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00421640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.96 or 0.29595644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00701416 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009167 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,135,856.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

