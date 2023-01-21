WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading 1% Higher

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09. 41,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 55,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,389 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

