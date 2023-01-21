Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $142.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.