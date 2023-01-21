World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $897,268.58

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $62.04 million and $897,268.58 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00074788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00057595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000206 BTC.

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,669,798 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

