World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

WWE stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Further Reading

