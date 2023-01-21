Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116.01 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $305.51 or 0.01313484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $116.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00415278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.80 or 0.29146322 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00687951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,769,310 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

