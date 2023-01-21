Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $304.57 or 0.01313309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $103.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,770,321 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

