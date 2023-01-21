Wrapped Everscale Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188,417.73 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $89.61 million and $188,417.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,629,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,740,233,924 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,602,974 with 1,740,207,019 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05191457 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $197,407.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

