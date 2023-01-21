Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

