Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Purchases $28,379.34 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 28,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,379.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 498,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
XOS Trading Up 44.3 %
XOSWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOS (XOSWW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.