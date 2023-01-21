XSGD Price Hits $0.76 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $47.92 million and $1.19 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00415071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.71 or 0.29134905 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00695880 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,235,479 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.