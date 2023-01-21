Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YRI shares. Cormark increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

TSE YRI opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.62. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.04 and a 1 year high of C$8.24.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile



Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

