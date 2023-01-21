YES WORLD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.95 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $2.16 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars.

