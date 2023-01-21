YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,236 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 448.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

AMT stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

