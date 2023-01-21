YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

