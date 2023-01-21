YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

