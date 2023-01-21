YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $593,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

