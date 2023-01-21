YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.35 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

