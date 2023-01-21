YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

