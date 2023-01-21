YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

COP opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

