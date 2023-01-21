YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

