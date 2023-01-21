YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

