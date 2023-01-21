YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

