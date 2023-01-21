YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $977.54

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 977.54 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 962 ($11.74). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 976 ($11.91), with a volume of 36,741 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.01) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

YouGov Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,466.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

YouGov Company Profile

In related news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.96), for a total transaction of £147,000 ($179,377.67).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

