Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.57. 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

