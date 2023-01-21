Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Down 33.0% in December

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Zedge Stock Performance
ZDGE stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zedge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Featured Articles
