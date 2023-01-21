Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

