Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Buys $4,312,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
