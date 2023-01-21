Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Buys $4,312,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

