0x Tops One Day Volume of $39.96 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $192.71 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00419755 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.41 or 0.29463686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00647151 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

