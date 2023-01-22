1,110 Shares in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PALL opened at $160.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $298.21.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

