688,079 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Price Performance
Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
