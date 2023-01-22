7,258 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

