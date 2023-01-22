888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

