9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 9F stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 115,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,262. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

