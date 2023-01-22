ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.70 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $24,767.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00039341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00224537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023057 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,575.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

